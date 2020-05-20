Win Groceries for a Year

Skip to content
Top Stories
Update as of Tuesday, 5/19/2020: The Louisiana Department of Health confirms 35,038 COVID-19 cases in Louisiana, with the death toll at 2,458. There are currently 1,004 patients hospitalized; 112 of those on ventilators. As of 5/16/2020 there are 26,249 presumed recovered cases in the state.
