LDH
Update as of Tuesday, 5/19/2020: The Louisiana Department of Health confirms 35,038 COVID-19 cases in Louisiana, with the death toll at 2,458. There are currently 1,004 patients hospitalized; 112 of those on ventilators. As of 5/16/2020 there are 26,249 presumed recovered cases in the state.

Coronavirus Pandemic Headlines

LDH COVID-19 Dashboard

Local Restaurants Open for Business

Local Services Open for Business

Win Groceries for a Year