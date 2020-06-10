Watch teens stop to help neighbor during severe flooding

NEW ORLEANS – In the midst of widespread street flooding that swamped her neighborhood this morning, Juleta Jacques captured a moment of neighbors coming together.

Jacques was standing on the front porch of her North Dorgenois Street home recording a video of a tow truck barreling down her street through the floodwater. As the waves of floodwater washed across the street in the wake of the big truck, a pair of teenagers who were walking down the street stopped to help Jacques.

“Is this your garbage can?” one of the teens asks.

He then picks the garbage can up from the water, where it was in danger of floating away, and pulls it to safety.

Despite the situation unfolding around them, the two young men stopped to help their neighbor.

It was a small moment of neighborly grace in the middle of an extremely stressful situation.