NEW YORK CITY (WPIX) — As heavy rain swept through the New York area Thursday, subway platforms — and in some cases, even the sidewalks and steps leading to them — flooded, creating a dangerous headache for commuters.
And the worst is likely still yet to come as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches.
Some New York City roadways and subway stations temporarily became bodies of water after the deluge of rainfall flooded traffic lanes and station platforms. Straphangers posted videos of the underground mess.
In some cases, water cascaded from above down onto subway platforms and tracks.
Stairs turned to waterfalls.
Local leaders slammed the infrastructure failings. Brad Lander, the frontrunner in the New York City comptroller race, said the city’s “infrastructure is not ready for the climate crisis.”
He wasn’t alone.
The troubling scenes come as legislators battle over infrastructure spending in Washington.
MTA officials said crews were addressing the situation.
Flood waters had receded in many stations by late Thursday evening.
The water issues weren’t just below ground, either. Some drivers on the Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx needed emergency assistance when the water got too deep on one side of the road.
Other roadways also suffered from flooding, snarling traffic in many parts of the area.
