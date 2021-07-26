Tips for staying cool during current Louisiana heat advisory

BATON ROUGE, La (BROROUD)- For the third day in a row this weekend, southeast Louisiana has been placed under a heat advisory with a heat index in the triple digits. With current temperatures, high heat-related illnesses can occur.

“You don’t really get used to this type of heat, with heat and humidity mixed in on a day where it’s sunny like this, and you’re out in the sun, it doesn’t take long,” said Mike Chustz, East Baton Rouge EMS Information Officer.

It’s important to know the common symptoms of heat exhaustion are heavy sweating, muscle cramps, confusion, and dizziness. Chustz says heat exhaustion is something EMS has been responding to far too often lately.

“You have to drink before you get thirsty and eat before you get hungry, that’s the only way you can keep up with this type of heat, “said Chustz

With temperatures this high, hydration is key amongst other precautions like taking regular breaks and dressing accordingly for the heat.

The American Heart Association suggest that everyone follows these top precautions: