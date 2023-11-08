UPDATE:

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department and the Louisiana Department of Transportation announced that all road closures due to low visibility in the New Orleans East area have been lifted as of 8:45 a.m.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Lane closures have already been issued for several areas in New Orleans East due to dense fog, smoke and extremely low visibility.

An emergency alert from the City of New Orleans has confirmed super fog is in the area.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the following sections of Interstate 10 both eastbound and westbound have been closed for the time being:

I-510 Northbound

Twin Spans Westbound/Eastbound until the High Rise

I-10 from Irish Bayou to 510 into New Orleans Eastbound and Westbound

I-10 East at Bullard Avenue Exit

In addition to those spots on the interstate, Highway 11 in both directions has been shut down.

All areas will remain closed until conditions improve.

According to Causeway Police, the toll plaza is backed up. That’s because of the interstate closures on I-10. Police say the extreme congestion is in the southbound lanes. Tolls have been suspended for the time being.

These closures come just 24 hours after multiple crashes involving 11 vehicles were discovered in the same general area of New Orleans East on the interstate. Several people were injured, and one person died.

Stick with WGNO for the latest both on air and online.

Latest Posts