BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two parishes in Northwest Louisiana lifted their burn bans on Thursday after recent rainfall improved dry conditions in the area.

Natchitoches Parish and Bossier Parish officials announced that the bans are no longer necessary. Recent rainfall totals and projected forecasts for more rain have reduced the risk of wildfires. Officials encourage the public to remain cautious when burning.

Bans remain in place for most of Northwest Louisiana except Claiborne, Bienville, and Red River Parishes.