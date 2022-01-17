HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – If you look closely, you will see snow flurries in this video.

This video was taken by Tyne Domangue on Sunday morning in Houma.

Domangue was working on Bayou Black Dr. around 8:30 a.m. when flurries began to fall from the sky.

The Houma resident went to tell a co-worker that it was ok to come inside because of the cold.

Domangue’s co-worker mentioned that it was snowing outside and that is when the videoing commenced on Sunday.

In the words of the Terrebonne Parish woman, “It was very spontaneous, it was not raining, then started snowing.”

The snow flurries lasted about 20 minutes.