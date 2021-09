DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On Tuesday evening, a tornado was spotted in Dothan and other parts of the Wiregrass as bands of severe weather from Hurricane Ida still affected the area.

Here are some of the photos of tornado damage:

Photo Credits: Sara Wilson

Photo Credits: Sara Wilson

Photo Credits: Sara Wilson

Photo Credits: Anthony Van Johnston

Photo Credits: Nick Cook

Photo Credits: Nick Cook

Photo Credits: Nathan Schweer

Photo Credits: Sara Wilson

Photo Credits: Sara Wilson

Photo Credits: Sara Wilson

Photo Credits: Sara Wilson

Photo Credits: Jin Mills Martin

Photo Credits: Jin Mills Martin

Photo Credits: Jin Mills Martin

Photo Credits: Chad Layton

Photo Credits: Chad Layton

Photo Credits: Chad Layton

Photo Credits: Aaron Dixon

Photo Credits: Tiffany Goodwin

If there are any photos you would like to send of the severe weather from this afternoon and this evening, email us at news@wdhn.com.