National Weather Service confirms EF0 tornado in Jefferson Parish

RICHARDSON, Texas – A very successful run in its final season in the American Southwest Conference netted the Louisiana College baseball team its first Player of the Year since 2011 in Alex Ashby and ten total All-Conference honorees the ASC office announced on Monday.

Leading the awards list was Ashby, who took home the Conference’s Player of the Year award and was First Team All-Conference in the outfield. The junior utility player from Crowley, La. became LC’s first Player of the Year award winner since Jordan Marks took home the crown for the ASC’s East Division in 2011, and is the first Wildcat to earn it as an overall conference award. Ashby hit .409 on the season with ten home runs. 28 of his sixty base hits on the season went for extra bases, which also includes the 16 doubles and two triples he hit. He finished the season with a .748 slugging percentage and .506 on base percentage with 41 RBI and 40 runs scored, putting him at the top of each of the above listed categories for the team except runs scored, where he was only two off the pace. He also led the team with 11 stolen bases. This is Ashby’s first ASC postseason award.