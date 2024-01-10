COTTONWOOD, Ala (WDHN)— The small town of Cottonwood saw major damage early Tuesday morning when storms rolled through the area and a possible tornado touched down.

Director of Public Safety in Cottonwood Jim Smith said the Cottonwood town hall, city water department, multiple downtown buildings, and more were destroyed during the severe storms and possible tornados.

“The town of Cottonwood is basically destroyed,” Smith said.

According to Houston County EMA Director Mark Powell, McClane Distribution at 100 McClane Parkway in Cottonwood was heavily damaged, and a natural gas leak occurred at the site during the storms.

Two semi-trucks were turned over, and one reportedly hit the side of the building. Two of the drivers sustained minor injuries.

Director Smith tells WDHN several citizens are trapped in their homes on September Road northeast of Cottonwood, and Houston County Sheriff’s Deputies are on the scene attempting to rescue them.