Mandatory emergency evacuation for Bayou Pigeon, Bayou Sorrel residents

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- An emergency evacuation has been issued for residents in Bayou Sorrel and Bayou Pigeon.

The Iberville Parish Council says all residents should evacuate to:

Carl F. Grant Civic Center Red Cross Shelter at 2470 J Gerald Berret Blvd.

Courtesy of Jennifer Leblanc. This house is on Gracie Lane.

Local resident Jennifer Leblanc sent us a series of videos as she was delivering food and supplies to someone who was stuck on the other side of Bayou Sorrel.





Photos courtesy of the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Facebook

We have a reporter headed to the area and will update this story when more information is provided.