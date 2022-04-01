WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — John Plitsas’ home was destroyed by Thursday morning’s severe weather, and he almost slept through it.

“I was asleep,” Plitsas said. “I heard a bunch of noise. I went to get up. I open the door to my bedroom. No house left. Gone.”

But his bedroom was left untouched by the storm.

“There’s somebody or a higher power who wants me here,” Plitsas said.

When he first woke up he said he didn’t believe what he was seeing.

“I think I turned around and I was going to go back to sleep,” Plitsas said. “I said this is a dream. But it wasn’t. It wasn’t.”

His roof and walls were gone. Plitsas said he found his clothes across the street.

Now he is working with insurance to rebuild his home.

“Blessed,” Plitsas said. “That’s how I feel, that’s how I feel. Because if that would have moved over six inches I wouldn’t be talking to you right now.”