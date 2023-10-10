PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — October 10th, 2023 marks the 5-year anniversary of Hurricane Michael, and we’re remembering that day in a special half-hour documentary, Hurricane Michael: An Oral History.

We quickly realized that with so many people affected, there was no way to tell every story from every community, and the truth is, we do recovery stories every day. Watch any broadcast and some of the stories will tie back to Hurricane Michael in some way. So we took a different approach, interviewing local residents, officials, first responders, and others, to tell the story of Michael in their own words.