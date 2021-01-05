How much rain in Louisiana was there during 2020? An annual review of state-wide precipitation here!

2020 was non-stop for forecasting across Louisiana between Hurricane Season and rain in our state associated with general storms or severe weather.



Early on, NOAA’s forecast for August-November being “extremely active” months came to fruition, given every name on the 2020 Atlantic Names List was used before October, causing the Greek alphabet to kick in! The last time that happened was the 2005 hurricane season, which spurred Katrina.



As far as this year’s timeline, however, we far surpassed 2005’s when the Greek Alphabet first kicked in on October 22, 2005 for Alpha. 2020’s hurricane season produced thirty tropical depressions, twenty-nine of which became tropical storms. In addition, there were thirteen hurricanes, six of which became major hurricanes.

Between five land-falling hurricanes in our state, alone, plus general storms, Louisiana received an annual 90.69 inches of rain during 2020. This is approximately 7.6 feet of precipitation on the ground in just one year, ranging 15-20+ inches above normal.

Source: National Weather Service Forecast Office of New Orleans / Baton Rouge

New Orleans, alone, received 71.75 inches of rain between January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020 with the yearly average being 62.45 inches in total.