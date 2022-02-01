HOUSTON (KIAH) Here in Texas, we don’t have any alerts in Southeast Texas. However, there is a Winter Storm Watch in effect all the way down into the Austin area and just north of Southeast Texas as well.

So Austin to Dallas along I-35 there is a warning for accumulating ice and that’s going to be the main concern. Also, some very cold temperatures and some dangerous wind chills could be coming in to that part of Texas as well.

It all stems from this strong culprit. This is an Arctic for us so there’s very cold air behind it. There will be parts of the Midwest for example on Wednesday. We’re looking at rain but then also ice and snow. It all depends on where exactly that front is positioned along the general southeast part of the nation.

Now going into Thursday there could be some significant ice where freezing rain and sleet will be occurring, maybe even here on Thursday. However, it’s not expected to be a big impactful type of situation. That’s why there aren’t there are no winter storm watches in effect here locally.