CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Route 11 in Clarks Summit is beginning to flood from the heavy rains Tropical Storm Isaias is bringing to the northeast.

Eyewitness News captured photos of the flooding as heavy traffic still drove through the area. The flooding is localized between South Abington Middle School and the Sheetz on Route 11.





Eyewitness News meteorologist Logan Westrope is on his way to the area and we will continue to update you on the road’s conditions.