DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Golfball-sized hail struck around Dothan and Houston County early Tuesday morning.
Not long after the hail came down, a confirmed tornado touched down in Houston County before moving to Jackson County.
According to Emergency Management officials, several trees are down across the Wiregrass, caused by high winds throughout the night.
