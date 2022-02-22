BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – The week of Feb. 13 is Severe Weather Awareness Week and here in Louisiana, it’s never too early to prepare.

“A lot of this comes down to just kind of having a plan and talking about these things with your family in advance when it comes to tornados and strong winds which we have a threat of tomorrow,” said Director of GOHSEP Casey Tingle. “Having your family know where the safe place in your home to shelter is.”

Louisiana residents are no stranger to severe weather with floods, tornadoes, and hurricanes.

“Go ahead and replace the batteries in flashlights, this is also an opportunity to speak to your insurance company and make sure you understand your insurance policy,” Tingle said. “Then like cellphone, you want to be able to receive the alerts that the national. Weather service will put out and you just want to make sure that it’s, as you are staying tuned to local media and the weather service that when these weather events are predicted that your devices are charged so that you got a way to stay in contact with your friends and family.”

Having supplies like water, batteries are important but also getting notified through your electronic device can save your life.

“Where they got the weather alert on their phone, they were in a mobile home but that alert gave them time to seek shelter somewhere else and as the storm came through it completely destroyed their home and so they were saved because that technology exists but they were also already because they were ready to receive the alert and knew what to do when that alert came through,” said Tingle.

When severe weather is a threat, have a plan so you and your family will remain safe.