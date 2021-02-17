Freezing rain spreading into parts of Southeast Texas & Central Louisiana

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The National Weather Service says another round of wintry precipitation is beginning, as areas of rain spread across the Texas Lakes region into Central Louisiana. The areas of rain are expected to expand in coverage and intensity through the morning, gradually ending from west to east through the afternoon and into this evening.

Temperatures are currently expected to climb above freezing for a short time period this afternoon, but are expected to fall below freezing again tonight. Ice accumulations of between 0.10 and 0.30 inch are expected in the warning area, with amounts of up to 0.10 inch in the advisory area. Additional light freezing rain is possible late tonight into Thursday morning in the warning area, though only light additional accumulations are expected.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect until noon for the following parishes and counties: Vernon-Rapides-Avoyelles-Beauregard-Tyler-Hardin-Northern Jasper- Northern Newton-Southern Jasper-Southern Newton- Including the cities of Fort Polk, Pickering, Leesville, Slagle, Alexandria, Pineville, Effie, Marksville, Bunkie, Cottonport, Simmesport, Mansura, Bundick Lake, De Ridder, Fields, Oretta, Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, Woodville, Lumberton, Silsbee, Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, Roganville, Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, Call, Gist, Buna, Evadale, and Deweyville

WHAT…Significant icing expected. Total ice accumulations of one tenth to one third of an inch. WHERE…Portions of central, southwest and west central Louisiana and southeast Texas. WHEN…Until noon CST Thursday.

IMPACTS: Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice, and travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

Please visit www.511la.org or visit the 511 mobile app for the most up to date road conditions or road closures. You may also call 511 within Louisiana