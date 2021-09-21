Fall sweeps in this week and the tropical weather heads out to sea!

Great news for some big fall changes in our forecast! This stagnant air mass we feel now has post remnants of Nicolas hanging on and it’ll be squeezed out soon.

The big shift for our weather pattern will begin to show a dynamic 180 degrees from tropical…To cool, dry, and true fall weather. The cool front sweeps through during the first day of fall or the autumnal equinox. It officially arrives for us at 3:21 PM ET Wednesday.

The “fall feel” will not be until Thursday morning when readings dip down into the lower 50s to upper 50s, and sunshine galore.

Oh yes, this pattern continues in the 7-day forecast because another cool dry front from Canada will drape across the region on Saturday to keep our streak of sunny and dry days into the following week.

So wondering where we stand when it comes to annual rainfall? We are only 0.74” ahead to date as a surplus, so we are averaging quite well in the rain department at 36.71” year to date.

The tropics continue to remain active in the Atlantic basin but no impacts in the forecast for the U.S. mainland. Teresa will be the next named storm.