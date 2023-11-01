PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — An evacuation was ordered Wednesday afternoon in the Wild Heron subdivision as firefighters battle a 20-acre wildfire in the area, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Bay County fire officials said they were fighting a 20-acre blaze near Wild Heron Way shortly after 2 p.m. The fire is believed to have begun as a vehicle fire. The mandatory evacuation was ordered at about 2:30 p.m.

“Approximately 50 first responders from various agencies are on site at a brush fire north of Panama City Beach Parkway near the intercoastal waters. The fire was first reported around 12:30 p.m. today, Wednesday, November 1. It is located behind Wild Heron subdivision,” Panama City Beach officials wrote in a news release. “Currently there are no injuries and no destruction of property, but the fire has grown to nearly 80 acres, according to Fire Chief Ray Morgan.”

“North and west portions of Wild Heron are currently being evacuated. This includes 18 homes on Lost Cove Lane,” they added.

Dry conditions across The Panhandle caused local officials to urge residents to refrain from burning outside. Walton County officials issued a burn ban.

Meanwhile, wildfires have also broken out in Calhoun and Washington counties according to the Florida Forest Service.