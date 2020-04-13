EF-1 tornado ripped through Harrison County near Waskom Sunday morning

WASKOM, Texas (KETK) – The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado tore through Harrison County Easter Sunday morning.

The system was classified as an EF-1, the second-lowest ranking available. The tornado reached winds of 107 miles per hour, which is near the height of an EF-1’s range.

The National Weather Service said that it was roughly 100 yards wide and lasted about 7 miles. It touched down at 9:09 a.m. southeast of Marhsall and ended near Waskom at 9:20 a.m.

The storm brought down power lines and ripped up trees. It was one of the first confirmed tornadoes from the severe storms in the area.