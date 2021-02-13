Dept. of Transportation & Develop. Prepares for Cold

Baton Rouge, La. (BRPROUD)— With temperatures dipping lower and the possibility of a freeze, preparation is underway by the Louisiana’s Department of Transportation and Development.

Many Louisianans are a little uneasy about the incoming cold weather.

Baton Rouge resident, Roderick Selders said, “I promise I like warm weather, not cold weather. “

In agreement, BR resident Angela Green also said, “I don’t want it to come because it’s going to be a lot of cold.”

The department is loading up trucks of salt and is monitoring the weather closely. They said that their goal is going to maintain the bridges as long as possible and to focus on priority routes as need be.

Department of Transportation & Development Communications Director Rodney Mallett said, “In the last couple of days we have had a couple of run-throughs here to make sure we can load our salt and get it to the staging areas in preparation for icy weather that could be coming through.”

They said that ice on the road is nothing to play around with.

“People need to be aware that driving on ice is not like anything else, that’s one of the reasons we tell people not to get out because it’s very dangerous,” Mallett explained.

Weather conditions can even lead to some bridge or road closures.

To avoid these icy conditions altogether, DOTD encouraged everyone to stay home.

