CAPE SAN BLAS, Fla. (WMBB) — In Gulf County, parts of the coastline on Cape San Blas are quickly eroding. Residents are afraid if it isn’t resolved soon, their homes may soon be underwater.

The rate of erosion has increased since Hurricane Michael. Even at low tide, waves are crashing into some of the properties along the beachfront.

“The erosion has been dramatic, and right now we’ve got to put more sand out,” said Coastal Community Association President Dr. Patricia Hardman. “We are going to lose homes. We’re going to lose the road if we don’t get some help.”

The long-term solution to the problem is an offshore barrier reef. It will help redirect the tides and slow erosion.

“Basically it’s a big pile of rocks that are going to be under the water. Then it’ll get back-filled with sand from there, back up to the beach,” said Gulf County Engineer Clay Smallwood. “There’ll be an estimated 800,000 cubic yards of sand going in as well as these eight structures. The models have shown that it can slow the erosion rate from 40 to 50%.”

Smallwood says the county is working as fast as it can to start construction on the barrier.

“There are two permits that we have to get, one from the state, one from the Army Corps. Everything’s looking like we’re going to receive those and be ready to have construction in the fall of this year, fall of 2024, about a year from now.”

While they wait on the permits, residents are asking Gulf County officials to renourish the beaches, but Dr. Hardman claims officials say that’s just a short-term solution and a waste of money.

“One of the comments is you throwing good money after bad. Well, it’s not really, it’s infrastructure. It’s like saying I’m not going to pave a road again,” said Dr. Hardman. “We need some emergency reaction from the county and we need them to get off their butts, quite frankly.”

The estimated cost of the barrier reef project is $20 million. Gulf County officials secured state and federal grants to pay for it.