Blown transformer leaves hundreds in the dark in Gueydan

GUEYDAN, La. (KLFY) A large portion of Gueydan remains without power as of 10 p.m. Monday night after a transformer at the town’s main electrical facility malfunctioned following a lightning strike.

Fire Chief Evans Bourque said fire crews responded to calls of a fire after an explosion and a loud boom.

He said, on arrival, crews found that oil from the main transformer had blown up possibly by a lightning strike causing the flames.

The fire, he said, was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported.

The building was not damaged, he said.

Cleco and multiple other agencies are in Gueydan at this hour, Bourque said.

He did not say when the electricity would be restored to area homes and businesses.