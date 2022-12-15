ARABI, La. (WGNO) — Officials continue to assess the damage after a tornado touched down in St. Bernard Parish on Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post from the parish government, the tornado struck Arabi — the second to strike the town this year. Officials say the storm caused major damage and it is currently unknown if anyone was hurt.

Video obtained by Justin Heintz shows the storm moving near the Arabi-Chalmette border.

Residents are urged to avoid the area in the meantime as officials continue to assess the damage.

Earlier on Wednesday, another tornado struck the St. Charles Parish town of Killona. At least one person has been declared dead following the storm.

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO on air and online for the latest.