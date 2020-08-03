Tropical Storm Isaias forecast to become a hurricane before landfall in the Carolinas, hurricane warnings have been issued

WATCHES AND WARNINGS: Hurricane Warning now in effect for the South and North Carolina coast. Tropical storm warnings remain in effect for inland counties.

LATEST FORECAST ADVISORY: 11AM Monday Update: Tropical Storm Isaias is moving a little faster. Isaias has gotten better organized over the past 24 hours. Isaias continues to produce an area of vigorous Convection near and to the northeast of its low level center. Overnight radar has shown some mid-level eye feature. Some slight strengthening has occurred along with thunderstorm activity blowing up around its center. Hurricane hunters have found very little if any changes. As of 11AM Monday, winds are at 70mph, making for a strong tropical storm. Pressure is at 998mb and movement around 13mph towards the north.

FORECAST TRACK:

The forecast track has changed slightly since earlier this morning. The latest forecast does have Isaias strengthening back to a hurricane before landfall. Right now Isaias is about 220 miles south southwest of Myrtle Beach, SC. The timing of the system has remained relatively the same. The latest forecast track for Isaias continues to show increasing possibilities for impacts across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, building late Monday and into Tuesday. Isaias is expected to pass right over the Grand Strand between 8pm and Midnight as a strong tropical storm or hurricane.

IMPACTS:

Overall we expect to see 3-6 inches of rain across the Grand Strand with 2-4 inches of rain inland. We could see tropical storm force sustained winds at the coast with hurricane force gust. Inland winds will range at or below tropical storm force. We’ll likely have storm surge issues and a tornado threat east of I-95 sometime Monday afternoon into the overnight.