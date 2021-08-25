Tropical Atlantic energy sweeps in and the Gulf heats up with activity

Tropical Atlantic energy will keep plenty of clouds and storms around each afternoon until the Gulf of Mexico dictates our weather pattern indirectly for the weekend and into next week.

The temperatures will remain in the lower 90s for highs and overnight low readings down into the lower to mid-70s. Yes, this also means very muggy conditions, with isolated to stray showers and storms each afternoon.

It appears well in advance from a developing cyclone in the “possible” northwest Gulf we could see energy drained over the weekend from widespread storms but we can not let our guard down because a lot could change for our region and even indirect impacts from outer bands.

This is from the current forecast, a lot will change so stay tuned. #trackingthetropics