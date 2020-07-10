Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Fay moving toward Atlantic coast with 60 mph winds

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Fay continued moving toward the Atlantic Coast on Friday, with landfall expected late in the day or early Saturday near Atlantic City.

Fay will arrive earlier in the Atlantic hurricane season than any sixth-named storm in history.

Hurricane hunters investigated the storm Friday morning and found a slightly stronger storm, with maximum sustained winds at 60 mph. Little change in strength is forecast now that the center is approaching the shore.

However, by Friday afternoon, heavy rain and gusty winds had already been occurring for several hours from Ocean City up to New York City.

The storm was moving north at 12 mph as of the 11 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center. A northward motion is expected to continue through the next three days as the storm moves ashore and weakens.

One of the key messages from the National Hurricane Center is not to be too much concerned about where the center of the storm comes ashore.

“Heavy rain from Delaware into New Jersey, Pennsylvania, southeast New York and southern New England may result in flash flooding and urban flooding in areas with poor drainage,” the NHC said. “Widespread river flooding is not expected at this time.”

Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected with isolated amounts up to 7 inches near the center of the storm.

A tropical storm warning remains in effect for coastal areas of Delaware, New Jersey, New York and Connecticut, including Long Island. Tropical-storm-force winds (39+ mph) were extending outward 140 miles from the center of the storm. Gusts up to 50 mph have been recorded at two different weather stations in Delaware.

Minor coastal flooding is possible within the tropical storm warning areas. Isolated tornadoes are also possible along the coast from New Jersey up through Southern New England.