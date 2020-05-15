LDH
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical or subtropical storm expected to form Saturday near Bahamas

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Hurricane Center says it’s likely the first tropical or subtropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season will develop on Saturday.

The NHC has been tracking the area of low pressure, now called Invest 90L, for the past several days. It’s currently located over the Straits of Florida and is producing disorganized showers and gusty winds across the Florida Keys, parts of southeast Florida and the northwestern Bahamas.

“Gradual development of this system is expected, and it will likely become a tropical or subtropical storm on Saturday when it is located near the northwestern Bahamas,” the NHC said in a tropical weather outlook on Friday.

If the system forms as expected, it will be named Arthur.

Later this weekend, the NHC says the system is expected to move generally northeast over the western Atlantic ocean.

Meteorologist Amanda Holly and JB Biunno will be live on Tracking the Tropics at 3 p.m. ET with the latest from the NHC.

