Tracking the Tropics: Lorenzo heading for Ireland, but rest of Atlantic remains quiet

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a busy September, the tropics are relatively quiet to start October.

We saw eight named storms in September. Four of those storms reached hurricane strength.

September began with Hurricane Dorian. The storm developed at the end of August but was slow-moving and was tracked through the first week of September. Dorian battered the Bahamas as a powerful Category 5 hurricane before creeping toward the United States. It eventually made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane.

Dorian was followed by two tropical storms: Fernand and Gabrielle. Fernand was short-lived and made landfall along the coast of northeastern Mexico. Gabrielle lasted several days in the open Atlantic but did not threaten land.

Hurricanes Humberto and Jerry then formed. Humberto impacted the Bahamas while Jerry threatened the Lesser Antilles.

Tropical Storm Imelda formed quickly in the Gulf of Mexico in mid-September and impacted parts of Texas.

Tropical Storm Karen formed in late September and stayed out to sea.

Lorenzo formed last week and reached Category 5 strength days later while it was still out in the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center said it was the strongest hurricane on record that far north and east in the Atlantic Basin.

Lorenzo is now extratropical as it moves toward Ireland and parts of the United Kingdom. It’s expected to winds and rainfall to those areas.

Looking ahead, the NHC is keeping an eye on an area with a low chance of development. The area of low pressure is currently located over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

The NHC says any development of the system is expected to be slow to occur while it moves to the west-northwest near the Yucatan peninsula and then over the southern Gulf of Mexico.