Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Elsa passing Havana, expected to emerge off coast of Cuba soon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Parts of Florida, including Tampa Bay, are bracing for potential heavy rain impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa as the system moves over Cuba with its sights set on the Florida Keys for Tuesday.

The National Hurricane Center’s 5 p.m. ET advisory says Elsa is moving over western Cuba, bringing flooding rains to the islands. The system is about 30 miles east of Havana and 115 miles south of Key West, moving northwest and about 13 mph.

Tropical Storm Elsa is forecast to emerge off the coast of Cuba in the coming hours before moving into the Florida Straits Monday night. The forecast track shows the storm pass near the Florida Keys early Tuesday before moving near or over parts of Florida’s west coast Tuesday and Wednesday.

Elsa weakened slightly Monday afternoon and currently has 50 mph maximum sustained winds with higher gusts. Once the storm gets past Cuba and meets the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, it is forecast to strengthen again a bit.

According to the NHC, heavy rainfall could impact Florida and coastal Georgia through Wednesday, which could cause isolated flash, urban and minor river flooding. Later in the week, heavy rains could cause flooding in the coastal Carolinas.

Tropical storm conditions are expected to begin impacting the Florida Keys and parts of Florida’s west coast as soon as Monday night. The following watches and warnings are in effect:

Storm surge warning:

Florida’s west coast from Bonita Beach to the Aucilla River, including Tampa Bay

Tropical storm warning:

Cuban provinces of Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Cienfuegos, Matanzas, Villa Clara, Mayabeque, Havana and Artemisa

Florida Keys from Craig Key westward to the Dry Tortugas

West coast of Florida from Flamingo northward to Ochlockonee River

Storm surge watch:

West of the Aucilla River to the Ochlockonee River

Tropical storm watch: