LDH
Update as of Sunday, 5/17/2020: The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 34,432 COVID-19 cases in Louisiana, with the death toll at 2,425. There are currently 1,019 patients hospitalized; 111 of those on ventilators. As of 5/10/2020 there are 22,608 presumed recovered cases in the state.

Coronavirus Pandemic Headlines

LDH COVID-19 Dashboard

Local Restaurants Open for Business

Local Services Open for Business

Several homes damaged from possible tornado in Church Point; at least 9 injured

Tracking the Tropics
Posted: / Updated:

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) – A possible tornado passed through Acadiana last night, injuring at least 9 people, and leaving behind a trail of damage in Acadia Parish.

“[There is a] tree on the road, all these lines are gone. 18 wheeler flipped over on the back side trees all in the pond.” said Church Point resident Wyatt Thibodeaux.

Thibodeaux says he could see the storm coming straight for his property.

He says he ran to safety just in time before the impact.

“[I] took off running towards the shop. going the opposity way, sounded like a freight train when it hit.” said Thibodeaux.

Thibodeaux says he is lucky compared to the families on Prudence Highway.

“Trailers upside down, cars upside down. people don’t have homes to go to. Can’t imagine. It’s pretty bad.” added Thibodeaux.

First responders and clean up crews arrived on the scenes to help clean up damage.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story