Remnants of Nicholas is here to stay, with measurable rainfall in the forecast

Just a brush with Nicholas and a few thunderstorms building across east-central Alabama. An approaching cool front will help lift remnants of Nicholas back across the region to more widely scattered showers and storms.

These showers across central Alabama and storms are lifting northward and all this humid air is lifting in from tropical storm Nicholas. The opportunities for more showers and storms will continue through the weekend and now the cool front stalls farther north so it’ll be slow to clear across the region.

The tropics are also active in the Atlantic with a few waves and also Nicolas slowly lifts across the state of Louisiana.