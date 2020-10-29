Hurricane Zeta knocks out power for nearly 150,000 Entergy customers; Orleans and Jefferson hit hardest

NEW ORLEANS – Nearly 150,000 Entergy customers across south Louisiana are without power less than one hour after Hurricane Zeta made landfall as a Category 2 storm.

Courtesy Entergy outage map

An outage map provided by Entergy showed 142,107 customers across the state without power as of 5:25 p.m.

Jefferson and Orleans Parishes appear to be taking the brunt of the outages, with over 52,000 and 49,000 outages reported, respectively. Over 10,000 outages have been reported in Terrebonne, and more than 7,000 in Plaquemines.

In a message posted to the outage map site, Entergy said over 4,000 crew members are ready and standing by to restore power as quickly as possible. The message did not provide a timeline for power restoration.

Zeta is a fast-moving storm, and it is expected to move through the area in the next few hours. Stay tuned to WGNO for complete live coverage of Hurricane Zeta.