Gov. Edwards urging Louisiana residents to brace for impact of Tropical Storm Cristobal

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Gov. John Bel Edwards is urging Louisiana residents to get ready for the impact of Tropical Storm Cristobal.

“What we anticipate is this will be a very severe weather event for Louisiana,” Edwards said.

When Cristobal makes landfall in Louisiana on Sunday the Governor said the worst case scenario right now is the storm could drop 10-15 inches of rain.

“That’s going to fall over a 48 hour period. That’s a lot of rain. That’s especially a lot of rain if it’s falling on ground that’s already saturated from several days worth of tropical storms,” Edwards said.

Cristobal will more than likely bring 60 mph winds.

The challenges we are going to face will be with wind. Typically you don’t think of tropical storms producing enough wind to have heavy damage. But when you have saturated ground, it doesn’t take as much wind in order to cause real problems with trees and utility poles and things like that,” Edwards said.

As of Wednesday the Governor said the Louisiana Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is not planning any evacuations or to open any shelters. That could change as the storm gets closer.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, in the event of having to create a shelter the Governor said it will look very different than what we have seen before.

Due to being in close quarters, Edwards said shelters could include tents to keep families together and separate from other families to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“I want everyone to know the national weather service has already issued flash flood warnings through Tuesday of next week.. and some areas of Louisiana,” Edwards said.

The Governor is urging Louisiana residents to get ready now to ride out this storm in the next 72 hours.

We will continue to monitor Tropical Storm Cristobal and we will continue to update you here on our website and our BRProud App.