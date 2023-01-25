WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It was quite the afternoon and evening across the ArkLaMiss as heavy rain, wind, and isolated thunderstorms rolled through.

Today, Cloud cover will continue to be widespread and gloomy, which will in turn limit our daytime highs from rising to average for this time of year. Grabbing a light jacket as you head out the door is certainly recommended. Temperature highs across the ArkLaMiss will top out in the mid to upper 40s, but the excellent news is that rain and thunderstorms have both moved out to the east.

Tonight, overcast skies and widespread cloud cover will finally begin to break up as a high pressure system begins moving closer; eventually sliding down to the south of the ArkLaMiss. This will stabilize the atmosphere for Thursday and Friday. Thursday’s skies will initially be partly cloudy before leaning more so towards mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Friday will also be dry and mostly clear. If you have any outdoor plans this weekend, be cautious of rainfall that looks to move in Saturday afternoon and stick around for the first half of Sunday.

As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.