WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Pristine atmospheric conditions will reign supreme across the ArkLaMiss today.

Today, high pressure situated to our northwest will move northeast, acting to further stabilize our atmosphere Monday. Temperatures will stick close to average for this time of year but that’s after a chilly morning with most of the ArkLaMiss waking up in the 30s. Our already stable atmosphere will be aided by the high pressure system to our northwest, allowing for clear skies, calm winds from the northeast, and daytime highs in the upper 50s.

Tonight, high pressure moves further northeast and will eventually leave the door open for a low pressure circulation and corresponding cold front to rake across the southeast Tuesday. Temperatures tonight will bottom out in the low 30s as winds begin shifting from the northeast to the northwest. Showers and thunderstorms will likely begin Tuesday morning, and continue into the evening.