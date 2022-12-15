UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the US National Weather Service conducted a survey on the December 13, 2022, tornado storm that took place in Union Parish, La. As a result of the survey, officials found a 9.1-mile EF-3 tornado with peak winds of 140 miles per hour.

Photo courtesy of the US National Weather Service Shreveport, Louisiana

According to officials, the storm tracked from Bayou D’Arbonne Lake to areas north and northeast of Farmerville, La. Approximately 14 residents were injured with no known fatalities at this time.