UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the US National Weather Service conducted a survey on the December 13, 2022, tornado storm that took place in Union Parish, La. As a result of the survey, officials found a 9.1-mile EF-3 tornado with peak winds of 140 miles per hour.
According to officials, the storm tracked from Bayou D’Arbonne Lake to areas north and northeast of Farmerville, La. Approximately 14 residents were injured with no known fatalities at this time.
- Lineman ‘viciously’ attacked by pit bulls in Carroll County
- Democrats press Amazon on ‘failure to improve safety’ of tornado-struck warehouse
- Trump’s ‘major announcement’ tease is for release of digital card collection
- Three survivors accounted for after helicopter crash in Gulf of Mexico
- Just 1 in 7 cancer cases diagnosed through screening: research