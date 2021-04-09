NWS confirms at least 2 tornadoes touched down in NWLA Wednesday

The National Weather Service in Shreveport says at least two EF1 tornadoes touched down Wednesday in Northwest Louisiana.

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The National Weather Service in Shreveport says at least two EF1 tornadoes touched down Wednesday in Northwest Louisiana.

The NWS surveyed damage Thursday in southeastern Bossier, Bienville, and Red River Parish and found evidence in two areas of tornadoes with winds of up to 100 mph.

The first was 9 miles south-southwest of Doyline in Bossier Parish, touching down briefly at 4:35 p.m. along Fairview Point Rd., snapping a few trees. It continued eastward, lifting a section of roofing material on a mobile home and snapping large tree limbs near the Pine Cove Marina before lifting two minutes later.

The second tornado touched down a few minutes later at 4:35 p.m. ten miles west of Hall Summit in Red River Parish along HWY 1 near the Westdale community and stayed on the ground for 23 minutes, snapping and uprooting numerous trees along Henry`s BBQ St. as it continued eastward.

The NWS says that tornado crossed the Red River before taking a more northeastward track, snapping and uprooting numerous trees along HWY 515, US HWY 71, Stephens Rd., Boyette Rd., and Salters Rd. The tornado snapped a few more trees before lifting along US HWY 371, just north of Woodardville.

The same storm system went on to spawn at least four more tornadoes ranging from EF0 to EF1 in Northeastern Louisiana Wednesday.

A much more significant severe weather outbreak is forecast for Friday evening and Friday night. The NOAA/NWS Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the region under an Enhanced Risk for seeing severe storms.