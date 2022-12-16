LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — The National Weather Service office in Lake Charles has issued its final report on the recent tornadoes that swept through Acadiana.

The report officially confirmed 5 tornadoes from Wednesday, 2 in Rapides, 1 in Evangeline, 1 in St. Martin and 1 in Iberia Parish.

The strongest of the 5 was the New Iberia tornado. This tornado was a top-end EF-2 Tornado with 135 mph winds. It was on the ground for almost 4.5 miles and grew to be as large as 300 yards wide. Touchdown was just southwest of New Iberia and tracked northeast along the southeastern edge of New Iberia.

A storm spotter took a photograph of a tornado in northeastern Evangeline Parish, north of Ville Platte. No damage could be found so the strength is unknown.

An EF-1 Tornado with 95 mph winds touched down north of Lake Fausse Pointe in St. Martin Parish. Briefly touched down near Bayou Benoit Road where a mobile home flipped over and a few trees sustained damage.