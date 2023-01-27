WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Friday is finally here, and with it comes a textbook day to get outside in the ArkLaMiss. However, don’t get used it.

Today, the day will start with all of the ArkLaMiss feeling cold as they step outside into the morning air. Overnight/Morning lows are all hovering at, around, or below the freezing point across the region. After an initially chilly morning, the beautiful day will continue alongside warming temperatures and mostly sunny to clear skies. By the mid afternoon, most in the ArkLaMiss will top out at temperature highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tonight/Weekend, the high pressure circulation which pulled us out of a gloomy pattern of days, will continue moving to the east/northeast. As void in atmosphere will develop, eventually being filled with the return of building cloud cover tonight, and eventual rainfall Saturday afternoon and evening into Sunday. The speed of our next weather maker has slowed down as easier newer model run is released, which means showers will most likely stick around into Sunday afternoon instead of leaving that afternoon mostly dry as it initially tracked towards.

As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.