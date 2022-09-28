JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – At the request of the state of Florida, Governor Tate Reeves approved the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) request for assistance as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida.

According to the governor’s office, 20 Soldiers and Airmen of the Mississippi National Guard (MSNG) are deploying for emergency response missions in Florida.



“Florida has consistently been there for us in our time of need and I approved this deployment in order to assist in their emergency response efforts,” said Reeves. “All of Mississippi is praying for Florida amidst Hurricane Ian.”

Mississippi National Guard Soldiers from Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 111th Aviation Regiment based in Meridian, and Airmen of the 255th Air Control Squadron in Gulfport, will deploy to assist Florida by providing vital emergency relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.



Bravo Company 1-111th will utilize two CH-47 Chinook helicopters to provide airlift support of critical commodities across Florida, and the 255th ACS will provide technical communication support to its state and local Emergency Services and military organizations within Florida.



Officials said the deployment time and staging location of MSNG units forward is dependent upon acceptable weather conditions.