BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – East Baton Rouge (EBR) Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome issued a warning Tuesday evening, ahead of a series of storms that are expected to affect the region overnight and throughout Wednesday, December 14.

Mayor Broome said, “The National Weather Service (NWS) Slidell has included East Baton Rouge Parish (EBRP) in the Enhanced Risk of Severe Weather forecast today and continuing through tomorrow. The main threat is predicted to be heavy rainfall; however, hail, tornadoes, and high wind gusts are also possible.”

Weather experts are expecting at least 4” – 6” of rain and the parish is currently under a Flash Flood Watch until 9 p.m., Wednesday.

The Mayor then urged anyone planning to get behind the wheel Wednesday morning to plan for detours or traffic delays, and avoid driving through water covered roadways.

“I am encouraging everyone to track these storms and heed the advice of your local weather experts and officials. Conditions can change quickly, and it is difficult to determine exactly where potential problems will develop. In this case, much of the danger will continue into the overnight hours Tuesday when most people are asleep. I can’t stress enough how important it is to be Red Stick Ready and protect yourself and your loved ones. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings and communicate your emergency plan with all members of your household.” Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome

