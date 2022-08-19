BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Although it’s been a quiet hurricane season so far this year, emergency preparedness officials are telling Louisianans to stay alert and get prepared as the “heart of hurricane season” begins.

The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) updated its hurricane season forecast, predicting up to 20 named storms and three to five major hurricanes.

“There is still a tremendous amount of recovery work ongoing in Louisiana after hurricanes, Laura, Delta, Zeta and Ida impacted Louisiana along with many other smaller weather related emergencies,” said GOHSEP Director Casey Tingle. “While we are thankful for a break in tropical activity for the start of the 2022 season, there are no guarantees that will continue. The next several weeks are historically a time we see the tropics heat up. GOHSEP will continue to prepare and plan for any threat.”

Tingle reminds residents to recheck their emergency supplies and develop a plan in the event of an extended power outage.

In other ways to prepare, GOHSEP tells residents to have an insurance checkup with their agent, backup important electronic data and protect important paperwork, and remember to safely use a generator.

For more on emergency preparedness, visit getagameplan.org.