BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Direct Housing program for Hurricane Ida survivors was extended by six months.

FEMA approved the extension on Oct. 20 after receiving a request in September from the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP). After approval, FEMA said the program is now set to end on August 29, 2023.

Who is eligible to apply?

The extension applies to Hurricane Ida survivors living in the following parishes: Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Plaquemines, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, Tangipahoa, and Terrebonne.

Since Hurricane Ida made landfall on Aug. 26, FEMA reports it has housed over 3,800 families in mobile homes, travel trailers, and other types of ready-to-occupy housing.