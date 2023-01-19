COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, Columbia County, Ark. experienced severe storms that caused damage in the area. According to the National Weather Service, a tornado landed in Columbia County near Waldo, Ark.

The tornado initially touched down near Columbia Lake and snapped several trees. The tornado continued near North Mill and North Cottage Street where trees were snapped and uprooted.

The storm continued to Washington Street, knocking over power poles in Waldo, Ark. According to reports, the storm completely destroyed a small metal outbuilding and continued to snap more trees at the edge of a farm.

Officials classified the tornado as an EF-1 with peak winds of 100 miles per hour hitting the area and leaving nearly 1,000 residents without power. No fatalities or injuries were reported by officials.