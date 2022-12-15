Aerial image of Downtown Baton Rouge by the Mississippi River

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Due to the threat of severe weather to the region Wednesday, December 14, a number of institutions and offices in the capital area and surrounding regions are announcing closures.

A running list of business closures can be found below.

Click here to view all school closures.

Ascension Parish

No official closures have been announced at this time.

Assumption Parish

No official closures have been announced at this time.

East Baton Rouge Parish

City-Parish buildings, including Head Start, will be closed Wednesday, December 14, due to the potential of severe weather. However, the Metropolitan Council meeting will continue as scheduled at 4pm.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System has cancelled all classes for Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

All Zachary Community schools and offices will be closed on December 14, 2022.

East Feliciana Parish

No official closures have been announced at this time.

Iberville Parish

Iberville Parish is closing all schools and offices within the Iberville Parish School System, tomorrow, Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

Livingston Parish

No official closures have been announced at this time.

Pointe Coupee Parish

No official closures have been announced at this time.

St. Helena Parish

No official closures have been announced at this time.

West Baton Rouge Parish

No official closures have been announced at this time.

West Feliciana Parish

No official closures have been announced at this time.

Please stay updated on the latest weather conditions by watching the WVLA/WGMB weather forecast, or by following @BRProudNews on Twitter.