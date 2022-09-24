TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Ian could gain hurricane strength late this weekend, according to predictions by the National Hurricane Center.

As of the National Hurricane Center’s 11 a.m. update, Ian was about 270 miles south-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica, and about 520 miles southeast of Grand Cayman.

The storm had max sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving west at 15 mph.

The NHC said the center of Tropical Storm Ian will move over the Caribbean Sea Saturday, gathering strength as it makes its move toward Jamaica and the Cayman Islands Sunday.

By late Sunday afternoon or Sunday night, Ian could gain hurricane strength, according to the NHC advisory. By Monday, Ian is expected to be near or at major hurricane strength when it approaches Cuba.

“Ian will likely impact the state of Florida early to mid-week as a strong hurricane,” meteorologist Amanda Holly said. “Our forecast will depend largely on exactly where the center of the storm tracks, and there is still some uncertainty on if it will go a little farther south or even to the north.”

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Cayman Islands

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Jamaica

While Tropical Storm Ian is still a long distance away from Florida, the future hurricane largely is expected to make landfall on the western coast of Florida, with Tampa Bay included in the potential path. However, other paths have it possibly entering the Gulf of Mexico or hitting the Gulf of Mexico.

The NHC said heavy rains could begin for the Florida Keys and the Florida Peninsula through the mid-week, with flash and urban flooding possible. River flooding is also possible, according to the NHC.

“If we see those direct impacts, they could start as early as Tuesday evening with the worst of the weather on Wednesday night and into Thursday,” Holly said.

As of the latest update, the Florida Keys and South Florida could see one to three inches of rain through Tuesday morning, with a local maximum of five inches.

However, the more immediate threat is to the islands in the Caribbean — such as Cuba, Jamaica, and the Cayman Islands — which could see heavy rainfall, flooding, and mudslides.