Watch the full fourth Republican presidential debate only on NewsNation. View our Voter Guide to find all the information you need to make an informed choice at the polls. Not sure how to find us on your TV? Use our ChannelFinder and download our app to get fact-based, unbiased news for all America.

(NewsNation) — After the four Republican presidential hopefuls took the debate stage Wednesday night, candidate and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy says that there is a disconnect between what is happening on the ground and the national media.

“Many of the people we’re seeing at our events … as our supporters are not your traditional GOP primary,” the biotech entrepreneur said.

According to Ramaswamy, Iowans care deeply about issues that may not align with mainstream media priorities, and he emphasized the need for candidates to address these concerns.

“If you want someone to speak truth to power, start with somebody who speaks the hard truth to you,” Ramaswamy asserted, pointing to his commitment to addressing issues directly affecting Iowans.

In his closing statement during the final GOP debate before the Iowa caucuses, Ramaswamy decided to use his time to address an issue that wasn’t questioned: Climate change.

“I was willing to talk about an issue that nobody else on that stage and in this race has dared to touch — some of the third rails in American politics, like the climate change agenda,” Ramaswamy stated during the post-debate interview.

Ramaswamy expressed concern about a carbon dioxide capture pipeline being built across Iowan farmland, emphasizing its impact on everyday farmers.

During the interview, host Leland Vittert noted a shift in Ramaswamy’s tone during the debate. In response, Ramaswamy acknowledged the multifaceted nature of individuals and leaders, emphasizing the importance of drawing contrasts on the debate stage.

“There’s a time and place for everything. And one of the things I’ve learned is the debate stage is a time where you are unafraid to draw contrast with the other candidates,” he explained.

Addressing criticism of his comments about fellow candidate Nikki Haley, Ramaswamy clarified that he was questioning her knowledge rather than her intelligence. He asserted that a candidate with touted foreign policy credentials should have a fundamental understanding of critical issues.

Ramaswamy concluded the interview by emphasizing the importance of grassroots support and expressed confidence in the momentum his campaign is building in Iowa. Despite a perceived mismatch between media narratives and crowd sizes, he highlighted the significance of bringing new caucus-goers into the fold.

“It is up to us to deliver a shock in Iowa. I think that’s going to propel us from January 15 forward,” Ramaswamy said.